Economy
Budget 2020: Indian Railways again expects highest capex outlay
Updated : January 23, 2020 01:54 PM IST
In 2018-19 Budget, the outlay for the railways was Rs 1.48 lakh crore while the Budget allocation was Rs 55,088 crore.
According to Railway Ministry officials, the railway infrastructure would need an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore between 2018 and 2030.
