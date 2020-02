Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of Rs 1.70 lakh crore for transport infrastructure in FY21. This is an increase of 8.9 percent against Rs 1.56 lakh crore budgeted for FY20.

Under the allocation, Sitharaman said the government will accelerate development of highways, specifically the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which would be completed by 2023 along with two other projects. The finance minister also announced that work on the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway has also begun.

In all, the Budget’s infrastructure announcements included the construction of 2,500 kilometres of access-controlled highways, 9,000 kilometres of economic development corridors, 200 coastal and port roads and 2,000 kilometres of strategic highways. In an attempt to raise money for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Sitharaman said that 12 lots of highway bundles totalling 6,000 kilometres would be monetised by 2024.

Further, the finance minister announced that the National Gas Grid will be expanded from 16,200 kilometres to 27,000 kilometres, while large solar capacities will be constructed on railway-owned land alongside rail tracks.

Bengaluru to get its first suburban rail network

A sum of Rs 18,600 crore has been set aside for developing Bengaluru’s first-ever suburban train network. The central government, Sitharaman announced, will provide 20 percent equity as funding for the project.

In all, four railway station re-development projects have been announced by the government. Sitharaman said that 150 more passenger trains would be introduced via public-private partnership (PPP) model, including more Tejas-styled trains to connect iconic tourist destinations.

Allocation for aviation and waterways

India could get 100 more airports by 2024, in keeping with the government’s UDAN programme, even as Sitharaman noted that a massive increase in air traffic could see air fleet numbers grow to 1,200 in this period, from the current 600. The minister added that one port could be listed on the stock exchange, as part of a conscious initiative to develop more sea ports. The Jal Vikas Marg will see capacity augmentation by 2022, Sitharaman added.

Several of Sitharaman’s announcements were in the context of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that over Rs 100 lakh crore would be invested in infrastructure over the course of the next five years. This also comes on the back of the National Infrastructure Pipeline announced in December 2019, which aimed to consolidate 6,500 projects worth Rs 103 lakh crore.