Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman continues affordable housing push

Updated : February 01, 2020 03:14 PM IST

Sitharaman said that her government would extend the additional tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh as interest paid on housing loans sanctioned for the purchase of an affordable home to March 31, 2021.
In what is being seen a major shot in the arm for developers of affordable housing projects, the finance minister also extended the tax holiday she doled out to these developers in July 2019 by another year.
Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman continues affordable housing push

