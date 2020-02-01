Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman continues affordable housing push

Through the greater part of FY20, the real estate developers have called on the government to give the industry better reason to invest in affordable housing projects. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday delivered on that demand by making two key announcements in the affordable housing space in the 2020 Union Budget.

More time for tax deductions

Sitharaman said that her government would extend the additional tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh as interest paid on housing loans sanctioned for the purchase of an affordable home to March 31, 2021. At present, the deduction applies only to loans sanctioned on or before March 2020, for the purchase of affordable homes.

“In the last budget, I had announced an additional deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh for interest paid on loans on the purchase of an affordable home,” said the finance minister in her budget speech. “The deduction was allowed on housing loans sanctioned on or before March 31, 2020. In order to ensure that more people avail of this benefit, and further incentivise affordable housing, I propose to extend the date of loan sanction to avail this additional deduction by one more year.”

Real estate observers said that the government's decision will help prospective buyers in the lower to mid-income segments and boost demand. “Considering that a majority of home buyers fall in the lower and mid-income segments, this tax benefit will boost demand, substantially,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO and country head, JLL India.

He added: “It will significantly benefit first-time home buyers who will enjoy the benefits of interest subvention under the CLSS [Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme] and the extended tax benefits.”

Longer tax holiday

In what is being seen a major shot in the arm for developers of affordable housing projects, the finance minister also extended the tax holiday she doled out to these developers in July 2019 by another year. At present, developers can avail of a tax holiday on profits earned on the construction of affordable housing projects approved by March 31, 2020.

“In order to promote affordable housing projects, I propose to extend the date of approval of affordable housing projects for availing the tax holiday, by one more year,” said Sitharaman.

In essence, this means that developers, who hope to secure approvals for their affordable homes by March 31, 2021, can continue to avail of zero-tax benefits on the profits that they make from these projects.

Analysts have given a big thumbs-up to the extended tax holiday. “The extension in the dateline will ensure continued interest of developers for the construction of affordable housing projects and help achieve the government’s "housing for all" objective,” Nair said.​

Sitharaman also said that real estate circle rate limits would be increased from 5 percent to 10 percent for the purpose of taxation — a move that is seen as a small consolation for developers contending with an extremely sluggish housing market.