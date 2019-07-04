Infrastructure
Budget 2019 expectations: Infrastructure sector hopes for wider govt funding, tax breaks
Updated : July 04, 2019 01:34 PM IST
The infrastructure sector expects the government to increase expenditure on infra projects, after a populist interim budget.
Any big projects in the roads, railway, power or logistics sectors will be keenly watched.
The sector will also be looking for a consolidation of tax as well as any steps to ease the liquidity crunch.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more