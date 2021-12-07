BMC dismisses claims of fraud in Coastal Road Project

Reacting sharply to allegations of a Rs1,600 crore fraud in Mumbai's ambitious Coastal Road Project , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued a denial through a press release.

In the release, BMC said it "strongly denies" the "baseless" allegations of fraud made by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and issued a point-by-point rebuttal of all the claims.

Denying that no traffic analysis was done and that the detailed project report (DPR) was flawed, BMC stated that the report was prepared by consultants STUP and EY and was uploaded on its website in 2015. "The DPR was finalised by M/s STUP and EY and was peer-reviewed by Frischmann Prabhu. Traffic analysis was part of the DPR, which was submitted to the MCZMA

Another allegation was that the BMC failed to submit an undertaking that it will not allow residential or commercial establishments to come up along the coastal road. "A circular has been issued by

The Mumbai municipal body also denied claims that it had no plan for the rehabilitation and resettlement of fisherfolk, saying that it has constituted a committee headed by assistant municipal commissioner (eastern suburbs) Sanjay Deshmukh exactly for this purpose. "A number of meetings have already been held with the fisherfolk. The livelihood of the fisherfolk temporarily affected will be studied by TISS

On the allegation that 90 hectares or reclaimed land will be used only as open space, BMC cited Supreme Court orders dated October 7, 2020, and December 17, 2020, and said, "The development of about 70 hectares as green space to be used for parks, cycle tracks, butterfly park, etc, will be done after permission from the Supreme Court."

BMC stated that there are experts appointed by contractors to assist the project management consultant and general consultant to oversee the reclamation and carry out necessary tests.

The civic body said the landscaping plan for the open space is at the preliminary stage as the coastal road is still being planned. "The actual implementation of landscaping will be done only after obtaining the Supreme Court's permission," the statement added.