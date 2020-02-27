  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 27
Asian stocks extend losses as coronavirus fears grow
Oil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus
Rupee opens higher at 71.85 against dollar
Home Infrastructure
Infrastructure

BEST introduces mini-AC buses to complement railway infrastructure for last-mile connectivity

Updated : February 27, 2020 07:53 PM IST

These new buses are Pune-based manufacturer Force Motors’ Mini Traveller Smart Citibuses and are supplied to BEST by the company under a wet-leasing model.
Out of the fleet of 500 buses already delivered to BEST, 325 are already functional, while the remaining 175 will be made operational by mid-March.
The bus has two surveillance cameras which record 7 days of footage, reversing cameras, mobile charging points, individual AC blowers and hat racks.
BEST introduces mini-AC buses to complement railway infrastructure for last-mile connectivity

You May Also Like

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement