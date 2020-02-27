Infrastructure BEST introduces mini-AC buses to complement railway infrastructure for last-mile connectivity Updated : February 27, 2020 07:53 PM IST These new buses are Pune-based manufacturer Force Motors’ Mini Traveller Smart Citibuses and are supplied to BEST by the company under a wet-leasing model. Out of the fleet of 500 buses already delivered to BEST, 325 are already functional, while the remaining 175 will be made operational by mid-March. The bus has two surveillance cameras which record 7 days of footage, reversing cameras, mobile charging points, individual AC blowers and hat racks.