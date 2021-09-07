Ashoka Buildcon upbeat on Rs 12,000 cr orderbook; expects 25% revenue growth

Ashoka Buildcon’s current orderbook is more than Rs 12,000 crore, Satish Parakh, managing director (MD), told CNBC-TV18.

The leading highway developer won a new order worth Rs 1,567 crore from Adani Road Transport. This engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract is for six-laning of the national corridor NH19 from Panagarh to Palsit.

“With this order, our orderbook now becomes Rs 12,000 crore plus and margin will be same, as we have been historically doing, 12-13 percent EBITDA. This is a very good order in terms of six- laning of the national corridor NH19, which is in the state of West Bengal,” Parakh said.

He further said, “This is the first order from Adani Group. It's a build-operate-transfer (BOT) project for them and it's an EPC for us. We are looking forward to getting more orders from them.”

On growth, Parakh said, “We are looking at a steady 25 percent growth this year (FY22) and margins would remain historically between 13 percent and 14 percent with other incomes.”

Parakh said that the company is in advanced talks with two major players to monetise the assets. If complete monetisation happens then the company will be debt-free.

