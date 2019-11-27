As December 1 deadline nears, government issues over 70 lakh FASTags
Updated : November 27, 2019 11:05 PM IST
After the announcement of waiver of tag cost from November 21, there has been a growth in FASTag issuance.
One lane in each direction would be kept as 'hybrid lane' which will accept FASTag and other modes of payment.
To avoid difficulties at toll plazas, commuters are advised to maintain sufficient balance in the account or wallet linked to FASTag.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more