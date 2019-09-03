Artist does a 'moonwalk' on crater-like potholes in Bengaluru to draw the attention of municipal officials

Bengaluru's roads are notoriously bad shape, full of potholes and garbage. You can either crib about it or make a hilarious video about it.

Recently, a Bengaluru-based artist, Baadal Nanjundaswamy came up with a quirky idea of reflecting the condition of roads in the city and the problems faced by the public while using them.

The video has collected over 11,700 shares and 6,500 plus reactions on Facebook. On Twitter, the video has more than 1 million views. Many twitter users have also reacted to his video with their funny yet satirical comments.

Some of them are:

“ISRO can train their astronauts in these roads so that we have a successful moon mission in 2022”

"Nice initiative to make the government work."

"Chandrayaan has mistakenly landed in Bengaluru by mistaking it for Moon as the craters resemble those on Moon.”