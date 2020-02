Infrastructure is one of the most critical sectors for a developing country like India. According to the economic survey 2018-19 dated July 2019, India has spent around $100-110 billion each year on infrastructure in the last few years with more than a third of the investment in the past decade coming from the private sector.

Budgetary support, bank credit and promoter equity have been the major sources of infrastructure funding in the country. The private sector has been and will remain an important contributor to this sector for funding growth. Since investment in this sector involves significant credit and market risk due to longer investment tenure, a reasonable return on capital invested assumes significant importance. The key question to be asked therefore is: Are the infrastructure assets giving reasonable returns to existing investors?

The anemic pace of credit growth, high level of stressed assets and stalling of ongoing private sector projects indicate that investors may not be earning a reasonable rate of return on existing infrastructure assets in India. While asset sponsors themselves are primary stakeholders, banks, regulators, investment funds and public investors have an equal vested interest. These stakeholders rely on management disclosure, auditors, rating agencies and equity analysts to provide information regarding these assets.

Need for impairment assessment of infrastructure assets

Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS 36) requires company management to take impairment loss for assets whose value has reduced below the book of assets. Management and auditors have to ascertain the recoverable amount (i.e. higher of fair value less cost to sell and value in use) of an asset and then determine whether the asset is impaired on not. Robust impairment testing in the infrastructure sector is critical as companies face significant uncertainty, volatility and pressure for cost containment. Ind AS 36 describes various external and internal indicators that can trigger impairment testing.

Key challenges in impairment assessment of infrastructure assets

Some of the key challenges which the management, auditors and valuers face during impairment assessment of infrastructure assets are:

Irrational exuberance in competitive bidding

Infrastructure assets that were won based on competitive bidding (such as airports, power and road assets) have often been based on irrational assumptions. These manifest in the form of inaccurate assessment of project costs, poor judgment on project construction timeline, demand over-estimation and inadequate risk assessment amongst others. Often this results in a material charge to the profit and loss account at the time of impairment assessment.

Project commission delays

Delay in project commissioning is a major cause of impairment in assets. Project delays happen for a variety of reasons such as issues in land acquisition, delayed regulatory clearances, challenges in project financing and inadequate experience in project implementation amongst others. Project delays lead to higher project costs and lost revenues which may lead to impairment charges in the future.

Changes in market conditions

Sluggish power demand from consumers has led to a decline in plant load factors for thermal plants from 60.13 percent in the period April-December 2018 to 55.84 percent in the period April-December 2019 according to Central Electricity Authority data. Further, several thermal power plants are without long term power purchase agreements (which is an essential requirement to operate the plants at optimal capacity), according to 37th Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy dated March 2018. Similarly, GDP slowdown in the economy and the higher-than-expected adverse impact of the revision in axle-load norms have negatively impacted the vehicular traffic resulting in weak traffic performance across toll road stretches, according to ICRA research dated October 2019.

Lack of adequate access to raw material

Shortages in/delays in/high-cost raw material lead to loss of production, additional costs and an increase in working capital requirement which results in huge losses. For example, according to 37th Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy dated March 2018, 50 percent of the 34 power projects which are stressed in India are on account of partial or full non-availability of coal linkage. Such a scenario has led to massive impairment charges in these assets.

Litigation

Government agencies are wary of modifying contracts once awarded via a competitive bidding process. This makes these contracts inflexible and often fail to address unforeseen problems in project implementation or operation. Litigation in the highways sector is common where project delays happen due to the inability of the government agencies to acquire land, shift utilities, provide the right of way on time or failure to prevent competing roads. This leads to delays in project completion, cost escalations and losses of revenue. Government agencies are unwilling to implement the penal provisions provided in contracts or re-negotiate the contracts forcing the project companies to seek legal remedies which may take a considerable amount of time and hence impact the value of the asset.

Lack of adequate comparable assets

Since each asset is unique in its own way and may not have a close comparable asset it may be difficult to benchmark valuation. Even if comparable assets can be found, they are either not listed on stock exchanges or are listed together with several other assets as a portfolio of assets making it difficult to ascribe a unique value to it.

Determining cost of capital

An increase in the cost of capital reduces the value of an asset. Declining or low-interest rate scenario encourages investment in infrastructure assets since the number of projects becomes viable. However, as the interest rates begin to rise, the value of these assets come under stress. During the initial years, infrastructure assets are typically high on debt and the levels of debt come down as the asset ages. Therefore, the leverage of these assets generally reduces with time thereby changing the debt to equity ratio which is a key input for computing cost of capital.

Assessing asset risks an uphill task

Impairment assessment is a relevant discussion in today’s time given the role this sector is expected to play achieving high growth rates. It assumes greater importance when approximately 28 percent of existing private sector projects are stalled and stressed assets comprise 17.8 percent of total bank credit to the infrastructure sector (according to Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Stability Report no. 19 dated June 2019.

Stakeholders today expect timely and transparent disclosures on infrastructure investments from company management. However, managements face multiple challenges in assessing asset risks, opportunities and cash flow forecasts and incorporating them in valuations.

Scenario analysis and stress testing could be useful to assess the impact of various macroeconomic factors and variables on the value of the assets.