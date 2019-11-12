Andhra Pradesh, Singapore close Amaravati Capital City Start-up Area project

The Amaravati Start-Up Area Development Project has formally been scrapped after the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday decided to terminate the agreement with a Singapore consortium. The Singapore government has confirmed the decision.

The closure is based on the mutual consent between the AP government and the Singapore Consortium, which comprises Ascendas Singbridge Pte Ltd, now part of CapitaLand Group, and Sembcorp Development Ltd, said a statement issued by the Singapore ministry of trade and industry on Tuesday.

The Singapore consortium was appointed by the government of Andhra Pradesh in 2017 to help master develop the 6.84 km2 Start-Up Area of its new capital city Amaravati.

On October 30, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet and took a decision to terminate the agreement with the Singapore consortium, information and public relations minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Nani) told reporters.