Infrastructure
Andhra Pradesh, Singapore close Amaravati Capital City Start-up Area project
Updated : November 12, 2019 03:02 PM IST
The closure is based on mutual consent between the AP government and the Singapore Consortium.
On October 30, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet and took a decision to terminate the agreement with the Singapore consortium.
