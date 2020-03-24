Earnings
Anarock Property Consultants expects project delays in residential real estate due to COVID-19 lockdown
Updated : March 24, 2020 05:18 PM IST
More than 15.62 lakh units (launched between 2013 and 2019) are under construction in the top seven cities of the country, it said on Tuesday.
Of this, MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) & NCR (National Capital Region) together comprise 57 per cent or approximately 8.90 lakh units.
Developers tend to schedule project launches during the auspicious festivals of Gudi Padwa, Akshaya Tritiya, Navratri and Ugadi.