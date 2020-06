Amid India-China stand-off in eastern Ladakh, the government is considering a proposal to buy 21 Mig 29 and 12 Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft from Russia, according to a government source.

The proposed fighter jets will be bought in a government-to-government deal with Russia, News18 reported citing a government official.

According to the official, the approximate cost of the fighters is estimated at Rs 5,000 crore.

The 12 Su-30MKI fighters will be produced by the government-run HAL, while 21 Mig 29 fighters will be manufactured in Russia, the source added.

Indian Air Force (IAF) had initiated the proposal to buy Mig 29s and Su-30 MKIs last year. These aircraft will replenish existing fleet in IAF.

The proposal to buy fighetr jets comes at a time when India and China are engaged in an intense standoff in the Galwan Valley.

According to reports, so far 20 Indian and 40 Chines soldiers have been killed in the stand-off along the actual line of control (LAC).

However, China has not yet confirmed the news of number of its troops killed in the clash.