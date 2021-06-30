Allowing REITs to tap debt markets would bring in more liquidity for listed players: Embassy REIT

Market regulator SEBI in its board meet made changes to debt market rules and amended infrastructure investment trusts (InvIT) and real estate investment trust (REIT) norms. With regard to debt market rules, issuers other than unlisted REITs/InvITs for less than three years could tap debt markets. The issues must be privately placed via the Electronic Debt Bidding platform (EBP) with qualified institutional placement (QIB) participation. This move is likely to facilitate fundraise by infra SPVs, REITs and InvITs.

The minimum holding of unitholders, other than sponsors, have been set at 25 percent. For REIT, the minimum application value will be Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, down from Rs 50,000. Moreover, the revised trading lot shall be one unit, according to the changes introduced by SEBI.

Throwing light on the new rules, Mike Holland, CEO of Embassy REIT said, "The option to look at foreign portfolio investors subscribing to our bonds broadens the capital that is available to us. This could further bring down the cost of debt for the company."It would be good for the company as well as investors, he added and said that it would be a positive move.

Holland also referred to the reduction of the minimum application value to Rs 10,000 to 15000 as positive. He explained that it is a multiplier effect. "When we listed, we had 4,000 unitholders, today we have 12,000 but there was a limitation in minimum lot size. It has been Rs 50,000 but going forward, now effectively one can trade that one unit," he highlighted.

The Embassy REIT's CEO said that the move would result in more liquidity for a stock like theirs."We have got a very strong balance sheet already by bringing down the cost of debt by another 300 basis points," Holland said. He added that this would help them grow the business faster and return more to unitholders.

