All you need to know about India’s first vertical lift rail sea Pamban Bridge

The new Pamban Bridge, which is under development in Tamil Nadu, is all set to become India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge, replacing the iconic old Pamban bridge which opened in 1914. The old bridge played an important role in connecting the Pamban Island with mainland India. The dual-track state-of-the-art bridge is set to boost the movement of trains at high speed and strengthen spiritual tourism to areas housing Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi temples. The Railways Ministry shared a video of the bridge to talk about its features.

Here is all you need to know about the new Pamban Bridge

The construction of the new Pamban Bridge, which started in November 2019, cost Rs 280 crore.

It is being developed by Railway Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and is constructed parallel to the old railway bridge.

The new bridge will be 2.07-km long, built with the help of modern technologies.

The old Pamban bridge has the 'Scherzer' rolling lift technology in which the bridge opens up horizontally, to let ships pass through. However, the new bridge will have a 63-m section in the middle that will get lifted to allow ships to pass through.

The vertical lift will run on electro-mechanical systems functioning in sync with train control systems. The 63-m span vertical lift will go up 22m above sea level to allow ships and steamers to pass through.

The bridge has state-of-the-art technology that will allow trains to carry more weight at a faster speed.