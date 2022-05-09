All you need to know about India’s first vertical lift rail sea Pamban Bridge

The new Pamban Bridge, which is under development in Tamil Nadu, is all set to become India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge, replacing the iconic old Pamban bridge which opened in 1914. The old bridge played an important role in connecting the Pamban Island with mainland India. The dual-track state-of-the-art bridge is set to boost the movement of trains at high speed and strengthen spiritual tourism to areas housing Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi temples. The Railways Ministry shared a video of the bridge to talk about its features.
इंजीनियरिंग मार्वल का उत्कृष्ट उदाहरण है निर्माणाधीन पांबन ब्रिज!विकास के पथ पर अग्रसर भारतीय रेल देश के इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर निर्माण में अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दे रही है। इसी दिशा में तमिलनाडु में अत्याधुनिक टेक्नोलॉजी से बनाया जा रहा है नया पांबन ब्रिज।#Infra4India pic.twitter.com/cWD7t84qlt— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 7, 2022
Here is all you need to know about the new Pamban Bridge