Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to start operations from January 19

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will launch Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express on January 19. The train will be flagged off at Ahmedabad by union minister for railways and commerce Piyush Goyal and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.

This will be the second passenger train by IRCTC after the first on Lucknow-Delhi route.

In these trains, IRCTC has the mandate to design the interior, food menu, other services for the passengers, while the locomotive, driver, guard and safety maintenance are from Indian Railways. This comes at a time when railways is getting ready to let private players run its trains.

This train 82902/82901 will run on the route six days a week with no operations on Thursday due to maintenance.

Initially, the train will have two executive class chair coaches having 56 seats each and eight chair coaches having a capacity of 78 seats each. The total carrying capacity of the train will be 736 passengers.

The train will start its journey ex Ahmedabad in the morning at 06:40 hours and will reach Mumbai Central at 13.10 hours having scheduled commercial halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali.

For the return journey, the train will leave Mumbai Central at 15:40 hours and will reach Ahmedabad at 21:55 hours having scheduled enroute halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Nadiad.

It is important to note that the fare for this train will be dynamic in nature hence, are ought to be different during lean, busy and festive seasons. The train will have an advanced reservation period of 60 days.

There will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota in the train. There will be only General Quota and Foreign Tourist Quota.

Under the Foreign Tourist Quota, there will be six seats in executive class and 12 seats in the chair car.

"All passengers travelling on IRCTC train will be provided with rail travel insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh, free of cost by IRCTC. This complimentary travel insurance also includes exclusive coverage of Rs 1 lakh against household theft/robbery during the travel period of the passengers," IRCTC said.

Tejas trains will also offer compensation to passengers if the train runs late. The amount will be to the tune of Rs 100 if the train is delayed by more than one hour and Rs 250 in case of delay of more than two hours.

IRCTC has partnered with Mumbai-based Liberty General Insurance Company Limited to offer this compensation.

The train also boasts of high-quality food and beverages, service through trolleys, RO water filter in addition to the packaged drinking water bottle for each passenger.

Passengers will be served morning welcome tea, breakfast and combo lunch/snacks in Ahmedabad –Mumbai sector and evening high tea and dinner in Mumbai-Ahmedabad as per itinerary timings.