Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to start operations from January 19
Updated : January 16, 2020 03:55 PM IST
This train 82902/82901 will run on the route six days a week with no operations on Thursday due to maintenance.
The train will have two executive class chair coaches having 56 seats each and eight chair coaches having a capacity of 78 seats each.
The train will start its journey ex Ahmedabad in the morning at 06:40 hours and will reach Mumbai Central at 13.10 hours having scheduled commercial halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more