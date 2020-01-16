#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to start operations from January 19

Updated : January 16, 2020 03:55 PM IST

This train 82902/82901 will run on the route six days a week with no operations on Thursday due to maintenance.
The train will have two executive class chair coaches having 56 seats each and eight chair coaches having a capacity of 78 seats each.
The train will start its journey ex Ahmedabad in the morning at 06:40 hours and will reach Mumbai Central at 13.10 hours having scheduled commercial halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali.
