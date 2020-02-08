Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Infrastructure
Infrastructure

Hyderabad Metro is officially second-largest metro network in India

Updated : February 08, 2020 03:24 PM IST

After the launch, Rao, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries, took the first ride from JBS Parade Ground station to MGBS.
The 11-km 'Corridor II Green Line,' featuring nine stations, connects the twin cities of Secunderabad with Hyderabad at the MGBS on the Musi river.
Spread over three lakh square feet, the MGBS Interchange Metro station is one of the largest in the country with several special features, the release said.
Hyderabad Metro is officially second-largest metro network in India

You May Also Like

Tata Steel slips into red, posts Q3 loss of Rs 1,228 crore

Tata Steel slips into red, posts Q3 loss of Rs 1,228 crore

IPO-bound LIC increases market share at 78%, new business premium crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore

IPO-bound LIC increases market share at 78%, new business premium crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Yes Bank gets shareholder nod to hike authorised share cap to Rs 1,100 crore

Yes Bank gets shareholder nod to hike authorised share cap to Rs 1,100 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement