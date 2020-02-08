Infrastructure Hyderabad Metro is officially second-largest metro network in India Updated : February 08, 2020 03:24 PM IST After the launch, Rao, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries, took the first ride from JBS Parade Ground station to MGBS. The 11-km 'Corridor II Green Line,' featuring nine stations, connects the twin cities of Secunderabad with Hyderabad at the MGBS on the Musi river. Spread over three lakh square feet, the MGBS Interchange Metro station is one of the largest in the country with several special features, the release said.