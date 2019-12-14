Infrastructure
Adani Transmission receives Letter of Intent for power project in Maharashtra
Updated : December 14, 2019 05:06 PM IST
The Letter of Intent to ATL has been awarded under a tariff-based competitive bidding model from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd.
According to the statement, this will be the first-ever 400 kV substation facility in Mumbai.
ATL is the transmission and distribution business arm of Adani Group and it is the country's largest private transmission company.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more