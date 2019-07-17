Infrastructure
Adani Ports & SEZ plans $650 million fund mop-up via issuing unsecured notes
Updated : July 17, 2019 07:22 AM IST
The Finance Committee of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has approved the issuance of fixed-rate senior unsecured notes aggregating to $650,000,000 and has approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the notes, it said in a regulatory filing
The company intends to use the proceeds of the issue of notes, together with cash on hand of the company, to fund the tender offer and to redeem for cash any and all of its senior notes due 2020.
