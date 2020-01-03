Business
Adani Ports to acquire 75% stake in Krishnapatnam Port for Rs 13,572 crore
Updated : January 03, 2020 07:16 PM IST
Adani Ports expects the transaction to be completed within the next 120 days
KPCL is a multi-cargo facility and handled 54 mmt of cargo in FY19
