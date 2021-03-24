About Rs 7 lakh cr being spent on green highways; Rs 60K cr projects in Delhi to curb pollution: Gadkari Updated : March 24, 2021 03:47 PM IST The first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project will have 8 lanes while the second phase will have 12. Gadkari said work on the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra project is likely to start in two to three months. Published : March 24, 2021 03:47 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply