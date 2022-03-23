"Execution of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail (MAHSR) has been delayed, especially due to delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra and consequent delays in finalization of contracts as well as the adverse impact of COVID-19," the minister said in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Out of the total 1,396 hectares of land required for MAHSR project, about 89 percent, approximately 1,248 hectares, has been acquired, he noted.

In Maharashtra, 68.65 percent out of total 297.81 hectares needed for the project has been acquired, he stated. "Five villages in Palghar district in Maharashtra have passed the proposals in Gramsabhas to oppose the land acquisition for the MAHSR project," he said. These five villages are Warkhunti, Kallale, Man, Khaniwadi and Sakhare, he noted.

In Gujarat, 98.76 percent out of 954.28 hectares needed for the project has been acquired, Vaishnaw said. The Centre has acquired 100 percent of the 7.9 hectares land needed for the project in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, he noted. "The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NSHRCL) is constantly pursuing the villagers by highlighting the benefits of the project, handsome compensation amount and rehabilitation and resettlement provided to the land losers of the affected villages," he said.

