76% work of Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link project completed: MMRDA

Nearly 76 percent work of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project has been completed, so far and the plan is to complete the work by the end of September 2023, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

The MMRDA , a Maharashtra government agency, is the implementing authority for the 21.8km six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). When completed, it would be the longest sea bridge in India and would cater to 70,000 vehicles daily.

Maharashtra's Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray recently reviewed the progress of the project by visiting the site in the Sewri area. According to a release issued by the MMRDA on Monday, the work of MTHL is in progress in three different phases.

"Out of six interchanges of the MTHL at Sewri, the work of C-2, ramp have been completed up to sub-base and also the work of the 4km spread up to the deck slab of original bridge from this access road, have been completed," it said.

Since the work of 4km spread of C-2 access road of the original bridge is completed, the contractor will be able to transport construction materials from the access road to the original bridge work, which will speed up the project construction, the release said.

Earlier, temporary bridges and elevators were used for bridge work and inspection, it noted. "This is a milestone as it is currently possible to drive on the main bridge of MTHL on the roads of Mumbai," the MMRDA said.