498 railway projects worth Rs 6.75 lakh crore in the pipeline

Updated : November 20, 2019 09:57 PM IST

Projects include 188 new lines, 55 gauge conversion and 255 doubling project
Railways has also adopted the concept of incentives to the contractor
