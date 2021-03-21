  • SENSEX
449 infra projects show cost overruns worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore

Updated : March 21, 2021 01:05 PM IST

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above.
Of the 1,736 such projects, 449 reported cost overruns and 547 were delayed.
The average time overrun in these 547 delayed projects is 44.59 months.
