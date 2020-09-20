Economy 432 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.29 lakh crore Updated : September 20, 2020 11:33 AM IST Of the 1,670 such projects, 432 reported cost overruns and 505 time escalation. The average time overrun in these 505 delayed projects is 43.49 months. The expenditure incurred on these projects till July 2020 is Rs 11,51,222.81 crore, which is 46.28 percent of the anticipated cost of the projects. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.