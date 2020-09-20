  • SENSEX
432 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.29 lakh crore

Updated : September 20, 2020 11:33 AM IST

Of the 1,670 such projects, 432 reported cost overruns and 505 time escalation.
The average time overrun in these 505 delayed projects is 43.49 months.
The expenditure incurred on these projects till July 2020 is Rs 11,51,222.81 crore, which is 46.28 percent of the anticipated cost of the projects.
