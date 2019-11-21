#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
430 toll plazas FASTag-ready ahead of December 1 deadline; NHAI asked to make live feed public

Updated : November 21, 2019 01:21 PM IST

The government has announced that it will make FASTags or electronic toll collection system mandatory from December 1.
As of now, around 430 toll plazas are ready with the FASTag infrastructure.
A FASTag is an electronic toll collection system whereby the toll fee will be instantly debited from the FASTag fixed on the windshield of a vehicle. This is expected to enable smooth flow of traffic and reduce pollution.
