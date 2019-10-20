#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
360 infrastructure projects show cost overruns of Rs 3.88 lakh crore

Updated : October 20, 2019 03:06 PM IST

As many as 360 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or more, have shown cost overruns to the tune of over Rs 3.88 lakh crore owing to delays and other reasons, a report said.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above. Of these 1,608 projects, 360 reported cost overruns and 550 time escalation.
According to the report, expenditure incurred on these projects till June 2019 stood at Rs 935,021.39 crore, which is 40.55 percent of the anticipated cost of the projects.
