Economy
360 infrastructure projects show cost overruns of Rs 3.88 lakh crore
Updated : October 20, 2019 03:06 PM IST
As many as 360 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or more, have shown cost overruns to the tune of over Rs 3.88 lakh crore owing to delays and other reasons, a report said.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above. Of these 1,608 projects, 360 reported cost overruns and 550 time escalation.
According to the report, expenditure incurred on these projects till June 2019 stood at Rs 935,021.39 crore, which is 40.55 percent of the anticipated cost of the projects.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more