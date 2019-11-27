Economy
360 infrastructure projects have cost overruns worth Rs 3.88 lakh crore, says govt
Updated : November 27, 2019 02:50 PM IST
Three hundred and sixty infrastructure projects in the country have cost overruns of Rs 3.88 lakh crore, Rao Inderjit Singh, minister of state (independent charge) for statistics and programme implementation, told Parliament on Wednesday.
On another query about the Union government’s efforts to expedite or complete its ongoing projects, Singh said that the Centre has chalked up a five-pronged strategy for speedy completion of projects.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more