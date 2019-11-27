#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
360 infrastructure projects have cost overruns worth Rs 3.88 lakh crore, says govt

Updated : November 27, 2019 02:50 PM IST

Three hundred and sixty infrastructure projects in the country have cost overruns of Rs 3.88 lakh crore, Rao Inderjit Singh, minister of state (independent charge) for statistics and programme implementation, told Parliament on Wednesday.
On another query about the Union government’s efforts to expedite or complete its ongoing projects, Singh said that the Centre has chalked up a five-pronged strategy for speedy completion of projects.
