360 infrastructure projects have cost overruns worth Rs 3.88 lakh crore, says govt

Three hundred and sixty infrastructure projects in the country have cost overruns of Rs 3.88 lakh crore, Rao Inderjit Singh, minister of state (independent charge) for statistics and programme implementation, told Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to a query about cost overruns of state-run projects, the Singh said: "The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors on-going Central Sector Infrastructure Projects costing Rs 150 crore and above on time and cost overruns, on the basis of information provided by the project implementing agencies on the online computerized monitoring system (OCMS) of this ministry.

“As per the Flash Report of June, 2019, 360 projects are showing cost overrun and the overall cost overruns is Rs 3.88 lakh crore. The details of these projects are available in the flash report at www. cspm.gov.in/publications.”

The Indian Express last month reported on the extent of cost overruns in state-run projects.

On another query about the Union government’s efforts to expedite or complete its ongoing projects, Singh said that the Centre has chalked up a five-pronged strategy for speedy completion of projects.