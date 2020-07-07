  • SENSEX
187 highway projects await forest clearance, union minister Nitin Gadkari takes stock

Updated : July 07, 2020 06:31 PM IST

It was noted that a total of 187 highway projects currently await forest clearance and many projects have not yet applied for Stage II forest clearance.
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal assured Gadkari for resolution of issues related to 30 pending road projects within two days.
Gadkari also requested environment minister Prakash Javadekar to set up more Special High Powered committees on forest issues.
