Due to the restrictions on the movement of people amid the lockdown imposed in major parts of the world, people have found virtual ways to meet their dear ones or interact with their office and business colleagues.

The use of applications that provide video conferencing facility has been on the rise since the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus.

Gaining popularity among users across demographies, Zoom app is the recent talk of the street. The app has generated a lot of users’ interest as compared to other platforms such as Skype and Webex. Beating its peers with a huge margin, the Zoom mobile application has already crossed 100 million plus downloads on the Google Playstore.

Zoom has become a go-to service not only for people working apart, but also for education. It offers free, 40-minute conference calls with up to 100 attendees. People do not need a login to access a meeting.

The popularity of the service has been rising in India since April 15. This can be noted by comparing the search interest in Zoom versus its key rivals Skype and Webex, as shown by data on Google Trends.

Google Trends shows the rise and fall of interest in a particular search term compared to its own peak. A compare feature also helps understand which keywords have more interest relative to each other.

However, Zoom's apparent successes have been accompanied by controversies over security concerns. There are certain cases of Zoombombing: a term where an uninvited individual gets access to a video conference. However, the Silicon Valley-based company has addressed the issue with an update with password protection for meetings.