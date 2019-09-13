Zoho sees doubling of customers on flagship product, Zoho One

Chennai-based SaaS (Software as a Service) firm, Zoho, has said its flagship operating system, Zoho One, has seen its customer count more than double in the last 18 months.

Since the company announced the launch of Zoho One on July 2017, the operating system has notched up a customer count of 20,000, and in the process has taken on giants in the SaaS (Software as a Service) space like Freshworks and Salesforce.

“Not only have we seen customer count go up by more than 100 percent in this period, but we have also begun observing customer churn drop to just 33 percent,” said Rajendran Dandapani, Zoho’s director of technology, speaking to CNBC-TV18.com.

On Thursday, Zoho unveiled new features to its Zoho One platform, including a new automation app, a single-sign-on feature and added blockchain capabilities. It also announced the launch of Orchestly, which the company says is a tool to enhance workplace efficiencies.

In 2017, Zoho launched its unified technology platform, Zoho One, to provide one platform for all its applications. Ever since, the company has reported that 25 percent of its customers use more than 25 applications on the platform, while 50 percent of its total customers have used 16 or more applications, thus allowing the SaaS player to leverage the advantage of all-apps-in-one-place, which Zoho One boasts of.

Another advantage that Zoho One has boasted of since launch, is its aggressive pricing of Rs 1,500 per employee and Rs 3,000 per user: a pricing model that the company’s founder and chief executive officer, Sridhar Vembu told CNBC-TV18 ensured that his company was “ahead of the curve” on account of being so “aggressively priced”, back in February.