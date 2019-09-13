Business
Zoho sees doubling of customers on flagship product, Zoho One
On Thursday, Zoho unveiled new features to its Zoho One platform, including a new automation app, a single-sign-on feature and added blockchain capabilities.
In 2017, Zoho launched its unified technology platform, Zoho One, to provide one platform for all its applications.
Another advantage that Zoho One has boasted of since launch, is its aggressive pricing of Rs 1,500 per employee and Rs 3,000 per user.
