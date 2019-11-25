World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee has an ambitious plan to take back the internet
Updated : November 25, 2019 10:49 AM IST
World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee released an ambitious rule book for online governance — a bill of rights and obligations for the internet.
The product of a year’s work by the World Wide Web Foundation where Berners-Lee is a founding director, the “ Contract for the Web ” seeks commitments from governments and industry.
Amnesty International just released a report charging that Google and Facebook’s business models are predicated on the abuse of human rights.
