Wipro’s overhaul of its organisational structure under its new CEO could help the IT company bridge the gap with its faster-growing peers, according to industry watchers.

Newly-appointed leader Thierry Delaporte wrote a mail to Wipro employees on Thursday, underlining some dramatic restructuring of the company's business units, as well as bringing forth new roles of chief technology officer and chief growth officer.

“ Effective January 1, 2021, we will replace the current structure of seven Strategic Business Units, Service Lines and nine geographies with four Strategic Market Units (SMUs) and two Global Business Lines (GBLs),” Delaporte said in his letter. The company will soon have a Chief Technology Officer to “chart the technical vision and innovation strategy for the company,” according to the French CEO.

There will be a newly-created role of Chief Growth Officer, who, Delaporte said, “will play a key role in driving large deals and strengthening relationships with hyper-growth partners, besides overseeing marketing, advisor/analyst relationships, sales excellence and sales enablement.”

Industry experts have lauded the move by the new CEO.

“I think any new CEO will want to shake up as what is seen as a lethargic corporate structure that is performing below its par and much lower than the competition, and many CXO level employees who contributed to this dismal performance may have been changed,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder of proxy advisory firm InGovern.

“These organisation changes should hopefully energise Wipro and enhance its performance at least in line with the competition,” he added.

While Wipro saw a robust September quarter that beat estimates on most counts, its sequential growth, in constant currency terms, of 2 percent was well below what the top three IT companies posted.

TCS saw a 4.8 percent sequential sequential growth in September quarter in constant currency terms. HCL saw sequential growth of 4.5 percent , while Infosys saw a 4 percent jump.

Wipro has been lagging its peers for the last few years, and Delaporte is looking to close the gap.

The new CEO had told CNBC-TV18 during the earnings call after he joined the company that he would look to ‘challenge the status quo’ and would work towards creating a leaner, simpler organisational structure.

Wipro's growth has been largely dependent on the US market, Delaporte said in his letter to employees, adding that the new operating model will help drive growth in non-US markets.

The four Strategic Market Units he identified are Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA). While Americas 1 and Americas 2 are organised by sectors, Europe and APMEA are structured by countries.

Americas 1 will include the following sectors - Healthcare & Medical Devices, Consumer Goods & Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation & Services, Comm, Media & Info services, Tech Products & Platforms and LATAM. Americas 2 will include Banking, Citibank, Securities, IB & Insurance, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy & Utilities and Canada. Europe will consist of the following 6 countries/regions – UK and Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe. APMEA will include 6 countries/regions as well - ANZ, India, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan and Africa. The SMUs in Europe and APMEA will be responsible for all industry sectors in these regions.