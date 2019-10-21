Business
Wipro to promote around 5,000 employees, says report
Updated : October 21, 2019 11:09 AM IST
The move, the report said, is aimed at checking the attrition and being ready for the future demand.
The development, the report said, comes as IT firms in the country are preparing for significant hiring in the upcoming days in anticipation of rising demands.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more