Wipro to promote around 5,000 employees, says report

Tech giant Wipro is planning to promote around 5,000 employees in the coming quarters, reported The Business Standard. The move, the report said, is aimed at checking the attrition and being ready for the future demand.

“Attrition (rate) has been a good story for us as compared to others. We have given salary hikes and now are looking at a huge number of promotions in the coming quarter. Around 5,000 people in the experience range of five to eight years will get promoted,” Saurabh Govil, president and chief human resources officer at Wipro was quoted as saying in the report.

The development, the report said, comes as IT firms in the country are preparing for significant hiring in the upcoming days in anticipation of rising demands. According to the report, Wipro has inducted 9,000 people in the last two quarters.