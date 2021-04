IT services major Wipro has revised its revenue guidance for the April-June 2021 quarter to 8-10 percent after the company completed the acquisition of Capco’s acquisition.

Wipro said it now expects Q1FY21 revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2,324 million to $2,367 million. Wipro's earlier guidance was $2,195-2,238 million.

This does not include the revenue from the acquisition of Australian based cyber security and engineering services firm Ampion for $117 million, it added.

Also Read:Wipro shares zoom 4% as co raises Q1 revenue growth guidance after Capco acquisition

In March, Wipro had announced an agreement to acquire Capco, a global management and technology consultancy providing digital, consulting and technology services to financial institutions in America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

“This acquisition will make Wipro one of the largest end-to-end global consulting, technology and transformation service providers to the banking and financial services industry,” the company said.

Wipro had reported a marginal rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,972.1 crore during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to Rs 2,966.7 crore in the previous quarter.