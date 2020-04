Despite the business disruption from the COVID-19 crisis, Wipro said the company has not put the search for a new chief executive officer (CEO) on hold, and expects to fill the chair in the current quarter itself.

Wipro had announced on January 31 that Abidali Neemuchwala was stepping down from the role of CEO and MD due to “family commitments.” "The process of selection of a new CEO is still on. We hopefully will be able to complete the process in Q1,” said Saurav Govil, chief of human resource’s at Wipro.

Neemuchwala had joined Wipro as chief operating officer (COO) in 2015 and took over as CEO in February of 2016. His term was to end on January 31, 2021. He had been redesignated as CEO and MD in July last year after Wipro founder Azim Premji had announced he was stepping down as executive chairman, handing the reins to son Rishad Premji.

Neemuchwala was earlier vice president and head of BPO business at TCS before he joined Wipro. He had said he would continue to hold the office of CEO and MD until a successor was appointed. He addressed the media during the company’s Q4 results on Wednesday from Texas, United States, indicating he has already stepped away from daily operations.

Neemuchwala also said three task forces had been set up internally in the company to address the challenges arising from the global pandemic.

The first, he said, was being led by COO Bhanu Murthy, for crisis management and business continuity, a second one headed by chief financial officer Jatin Dalal to gain market share, and a third headed by Govil to look at the people aspect as well as CSR.