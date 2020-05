IT major Wipro is gearing up to gradually start reopening its offices, but is in no hurry to push employees to start showing up at the campuses.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Wipro chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil said that in the initial phase, the company may allow 10 percent of its employees to work from campuses/client locations. The remaining employees will continue to work from home (WFH), Govil said.

"The 10 percent would primarily be those who are engaged in projects that haven’t received approval for work from home from the customers," he said.

The company has so far honoured all campus and lateral offers and will be absorbing them over time. Fresh hiring and increments, however, have been frozen.

Edited excerpts of the interview:

With the lockdown restrictions easing, how is Wipro looking at the Work From Home model for its staff?

Currently, over 90 percent of our employees are working from home. We are adopting a staggered approach towards reopening offices, in line with central and state guidelines. We are planning only a small number of employees to return to offices at this point. Most of the employees will continue to work from home. During the initial phase, we expect only 10 percent of our workforce to return to work at our facilities. These would primarily be those who are engaged in projects that haven’t received approval for work from home from the customers.

Our offices remain operational and safe for those who are required to work from there. We have put in place several precautionary measures including thermal screening using non-invasive/contact-less infrared thermometers, sanitiser dispensers in each floor, and have advised employees to enable digital payment mode on their phones to pay at cafeterias. We will also provide transport to employees who do not have their vehicle. Also, we have ensured social distancing for all those who are engaged in providing critical services and are required to work from our offices.

Will 50 percent employees working from home be likely by FY22?

It is premature to hazard a guess and will depend on host of factors such as how far the pandemic is under control, government regulations and the comfort of customers.

How will you ensure productivity is maintained, with WFH becoming the new norm?

During the past two months, teams have settled into the cadence of working remotely. We have enabled a range of virtual communication tools that leaders and managers can leverage to keep in touch with employees, from addressing groups of a few hundreds to tens of thousands at a time. We have seen high productivity levels across the board and utilisation is a not a cause for concern.

What are the challenges that you are facing in the transition to WFH? How are you working to match up to them?

Mid-to-late March, in quick time, we had to allocate and shift thousands of laptops and desktops to enable employees to work remotely besides taking steps to enhance security posture for all WFH assets to ensure higher data security. We are now looking at moving to predominantly laptop-based workstations.

Even as a majority of employees have settled into a structured way of working remotely, we recognise the need to refine and streamline policies for the new normal. Towards this end, we are focussing on putting in place new processes and systems that include custom-built training programs for managers and employees.

A key area of focus is the physical and mental well-being of employees in these challenging times and we have launched a slew of initiatives on this score.

By when will utilisation come to the normal (pre-COVID levels)?