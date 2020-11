Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte, in an email to employees, on Thursday stressed on organisational changes.

There will be a newly-created role of chief growth officer who will play a key role in driving large deals and strengthening relationships with hyper-growth partners besides overseeing marketing, advisor/analyst relationships, sales excellence and sales enablement, Delaporte added.

For long now, Wipro's growth has been largely dependent on the US market and new operating model will help drive growth in non-US markets, he pointed out.

Bhanumurthy and Anand Padmanabhan will retire over the next few quarters, said Wipro CEO, adding, “We will soon have a Chief Technology Officer to chart the technical vision and innovation strategy for the company.”

Here’s the full text of Thierry Delaporte’s email:

I hope you are safe and healthy.

I’m always amazed by the remarkable commitment and resolve all of you have continued to demonstrate in these trying times. Thank you!

Last month, I detailed a set of priorities that will ensure our organisation is front and centre with our clients, and help build a fast-growing, innovative company that doesn’t shy away from reinventing itself.

Over the past four months, I have met with nearly 150 clients and partners, and talked to about 1000 employees in small groups across the globe. These conversations have reinforced my conviction that Wipro can draw on its deep reservoir of cultural strengths and core capabilities to take the leap forward. It is imperative that we change and improve how we are organised and how we operate so as to realise our ambitions.

For long now, our growth has been largely dependent on the US market. It is important that we broad base our growth. The new model seeks to achieve just this.

Besides ensuring adequate sector and domain focus in our go-to-market and execution, the new operating model will help drive growth in non-US markets.

The current complex delivery structure with multiple delivery units will be replaced by a simple delivery model that will yield economies of scale. Also, this model will provide a fillip to our goal of becoming an employer of choice, laying out well-defined career paths and creating an environment to attract, nurture and retain talent.

I have no doubt that an operating model marked by fewer layers, empowered P&L owners, and clearly defined ownership of performance metrics, underpinned by a simpler and more customer-focused delivery model will help us meet our desired outcomes. I expect the new structure to bring the best of Wipro closer to customers.

Effective January 1, 2021, we will replace the current structure of seven Strategic Business Units, Service Lines and nine geographies with four Strategic Market Units (SMUs) and two Global Business Lines (GBLs).

The four Strategic Market Units are Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA). While Americas 1 and Americas 2 are organised by sectors, Europe and APMEA are structured by countries.

Americas 1 will include the following sectors - Healthcare & Medical Devices, Consumer Goods & Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation & Services, Comm, Media & Info services, Tech Products & Platforms and LATAM. Americas 2 will include Banking, Citibank, Securities, IB & Insurance, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy & Utilities and Canada. Europe will consist of the following 6 countries/regions – UK and Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe. APMEA will include 6 countries / regions as well - ANZ, India, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan and Africa. The SMUs in Europe and APMEA will be responsible for all industry sectors in these regions.

The SMUs are organised by markets and GBLs by capabilities. While the SMUs will own the P&Ls, delivery and practices will be aligned with GBLs. The four SMUs together will form the P&L for Wipro.