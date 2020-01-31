Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala steps down

Wipro said CEO and managing director Abidali Z Neemuchwala has decided to step down from his positions due to family commitments.

Neemuchwala, who has been with Wipro since April 2015, will relinquish his responsibilities only after a successor is appointed in order to ensure a smooth transition, said Wipro in a regulatory filing dated January 31.

The board has initiated a search to find a replacement to Neemuchwala. He was appointed MD and CEO in February 2016.

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji said, “Over the last four years, Abid helped build a strong execution mindset, drove key acquisitions and scaled our Digital business globally."