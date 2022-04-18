Wipro appoints Satya Easwaran as country head for India

IT services major Wipro Ltd on Monday has appointed Satya Easwaran as the country head for India. Satya will be in charge of strengthening Wipro’s business in India across key industry sectors through strategic consulting, transformation and modernization engagements.

He will help clients leverage Wipro’s capabilities and investments in Cloud, Digital, Engineering R&D, Data/Analytics and cybersecurity to succeed in their business and digital transformation initiatives. Satya has global work experience driving end-to-end business transformation programs for leading enterprises in different sectors.

Prior to joining Wipro, Satya was the head of business consulting and the telecom, media & technology (TMT) sector leader at KPMG India. In his tenure at KPMG, in India and the United States, and at Accenture India, Satya has held multiple leadership positions in management consulting with a focus on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), cloud, digital, strategy, and transformation.

"India is a strategic market for Wipro and I am excited to welcome Satya to champion our bold ambition for growth and leadership here. Satya’s rich international experience in delivering high-value consulting services, and his track record of building successful sales and leadership teams will help strengthen Wipro’s positioning as a trusted partner for Indian clients," said Anis Chenchah, CEO of APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa) and member of the Wipro Executive Board.

"I am honoured to be a part of Wipro and lead this strategic geography. India is experiencing significant technology-led shifts and growing demand for specialized skills and innovation – all of which present us with exciting opportunities to strengthen our partnerships with clients and deliver value to our ecosystem. I look forward to contributing towards Wipro's leadership in the Indian market,” said Satya Easwaran.

Satya holds an Engineering degree in Electronics from Mumbai University, and an MBA in Finance and International Business from the Leavey School of Business, Santa Clara University. He is based in Mumbai.