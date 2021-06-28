Home

    Windows 11: Is your device eligible for free update?

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Microsoft has let users know that Windows 11 will only be supported by devices that fit the minimum requirements. 

    Microsoft will be rolling out its new generation of operating system for personal computers later this year. The new Windows 11 will be coming with a host of sleek design changes and improved features. Some users will be able to upgrade their current OS to the new one for free, some reports suggested.
    Windows 10, which was introduced in 2015, was also given as a free upgrade to existing users who were using older versions of Microsoft’s OS.
    But not every device will be eligible for the new upgrade.
    Microsoft has let users know that Windows 11 will only be supported by devices that exactly fit the minimum requirements.
    Here are the requirements needed for Windows 11.
    • 1 GHz or faster, 64-bit processor with 2 cores or equivalent System-on-a-Chip (SoC). Processor should also be Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 compatible and UEFI and Secure Boot capable.
    • 4 GB of RAM and more than 64 GB of storage space.
    • A graphics card that is compatible with DirectX 12 or WDDM 2.x
    • A minimum of a 9-inch display with 720p resolution
    • Internet connectivity and a Microsoft account for setup of Windows 11
      • Other requirements may have to be met for specific features that come with Windows 11. Individuals can check the list of additional requirements on the Windows 11 webpage.
      Individuals can also use the Windows' PC Health Check app to see whether their current devices are compatible with Windows 11.
      (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
