Windows 11 design leak shows new Start menu, app icons; check more features here

Ahead of its scheduled launch on June 24, Microsoft’s next-generation Windows has been leaked online. According to The Verge, the leak has revealed the interface of the upcoming OS that includes a redesigned Start menu and a lot more.

Last month, CEO Satya Nadella had confirmed the next generation of Windows operating system will be launched soon.

According to the leaked screenshots by The Verge’s Tom Warren, Windows 11 has seen a complete overhaul when compared to Windows 10.

To list a few features, Windows 11 has a new Windows app store, a new widget icon in the taskbar and the design is inspired by the scrapped Windows 10X. Also, there is a cleaned-up tray area and a new Start button and menu too.

With these newly inspired designs, the app icons and the Start menu also can be placed either at the centre of the taskbar or can be moved to the left.

According to a Gadgets Now report, Microsoft has also removed the Live Tiles in the Start Menu and instead added pinned apps, recent files, shut down and restart options. The Windows 11 may come with a system-wide dark mode too.

The other notable revelations are a widget icon with quick access to news, weather, and other web content. For the Xbox game users, quick access to the Xbox Game Pass games, social parts of the Xbox network, and the Xbox Store will be an added and improved experience.