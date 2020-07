Infosys was able to beat street forecasts for its Q1 thanks to a strong pipeline of deals in automation, cloud and cybersecurity, a segment that gives it confidence to project revenue growth in a year when uncertainty reigns.

The company said today said revenue growth in its digital business grew 25.5 percent, offsetting weakness in its core business where revenue declined by 11.8 percent. Digital now accounts for 45.5 percent of the company’s revenues.

“The crisis has accelerated digital thinking across large enterprises. We see more demand in cloud, workplace transformation, and automation. We have active discussions across enterprises for their digital transformation” said CEO Salil Parekh.

Infosys also announced a strategic partnership with Vanguard this week on digitising its record-keeping business.

“Because of these factors, even with significant uncertainty, we were in a position to give guidance of 0-2 percent,” Parekh said.

Compared to Infosys, peers TCS and Wipro have not put out any forecasts.

Infosys also saw $1.7 billion worth of large deal wins in a quarter in which the sector bore the full brunt of the pandemic and the global lockdowns.

Parekh said the company has seen an expansion of pipeline in areas of cloud, automation, cybersecurity. “We will see good activity in these areas,” he said.

The company also saw good activity in the financial services, which has also kept the company’s guidance buoyant.

“We saw growth in banking in America and Asia Pacific. Of the 15 big deals in the quarter, 5 were from BFSI,” said COO Pravin Rao.

The company did see an impact from its clients in the retail and manufacturing businesses, with the former seeing a 7.4 percent decline in revenues year-on-year.

“Barring grocery, all other segments in retail saw demand contraction and supply chain disruptions,” Rao said.