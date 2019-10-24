Information Technology
Whistleblower complaint: Govt asks NFRA to investigate Infosys on accounting and financial irregularities
Updated : October 24, 2019 02:36 PM IST
The government has asked National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to launch an enquiry into potential financial irregularities involving compromising accounting standards .
The move follows whistleblower claims that the Indian software services company used 'unethical practices' to boost revenue and profit
The NFRA is a government body tasked with recommending accounting and auditing policies and standards to be adopted by companies for approval by the central government.
