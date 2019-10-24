Whistleblower complaint: Govt asks NFRA to investigate Infosys on accounting and financial irregularities

The government has asked National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to launch an enquiry into potential financial irregularities involving compromising accounting standards after whistleblower claims that the Indian software services company used 'unethical practices' to boost revenue and profit.

NFRA will assess if a compromise on accounting standards also led to falsifying of financial matters, a senior government official familiar with the matter told CNBC-TV18. The official did not want to be named.

The NFRA is a government body tasked with recommending accounting and auditing policies and standards to be adopted by companies for approval by the central government. It also monitors and enforces compliance with accounting standards and auditing standards.

Infosys Ltd on Thursday said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe into the whistleblower claims. The company said India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has also asked it to submit information concerning the complaints.

Infosys, India's second-biggest IT services firm by revenue after Tata Consultancy Services, on Tuesday said it was investigating claims including that CEO Salil Parekh bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals fearing the negative impact of reduced profit on Infosys' share price. It also disclosed claims that CFO Nilanjan Roy prevented employees from highlighting issues around large deals in presentations to the board.

NFRA will assess all facts and submit a report, said the official quoted above.