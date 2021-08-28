WhatsApp privacy policy to be made optional: Report

WhatsApp may be moving away from a mandatory acceptance of its new privacy policy. The messaging app’s updated terms of service and privacy policy led to widespread criticism and the company even faces legal action the world over. Instead of continuing to contest the authorities, WhatsApp may opt to make the acceptance of its updated terms of service optional to users.

The optional acceptance for the privacy policy may be unveiled in a future update, reported WABetaInfo. The website found screenshots that highlighted a new pop-up for the privacy policy.

“WhatsApp recently updated its terms and privacy policy. The business uses a secure service from the Facebook company to manage chats. To chat with business, review and accept the WhatsApp update,” the report said.

The options presented to users in the future update will be 'Review' and 'Not now. WhatsApp is expected to announce the update for both iOS and Android users in the future.

The messaging app has been unleashing a flurry of updates in recent months. One of the recent updates likely soon is emoji reactions to messages from other users.

In India, WhatsApp had been facing a probe from the Competition Commission of India for its updated policy, along with several court cases against the app in Delhi High Court.