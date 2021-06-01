WhatsApp names Paresh B Lal as India grievance officer. Here’s how to raise grievance Updated : June 01, 2021 17:51:10 IST Paresh B Lal's appointment comes amid a legal battle between WhatsApp and the government over new digital rules. Users or victims can contact WhatsApp's grievance officer via email or by post. Within 24 hours of receiving a complaint, WhatsApp and other social media intermediaries must remove or disable access to contents containing pornographic material. Published : June 01, 2021 05:32 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply