WhatsApp names Paresh B Lal as India grievance officer. Here’s how to raise grievance

Updated : June 01, 2021 17:51:10 IST

Paresh B Lal's appointment comes amid a legal battle between WhatsApp and the government over new digital rules.
Users or victims can contact WhatsApp's grievance officer via email or by post.
Within 24 hours of receiving a complaint, WhatsApp and other social media intermediaries must remove or disable access to contents containing pornographic material.
Published : June 01, 2021 05:32 PM IST

