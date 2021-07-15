WhatsApp banned 2 million accounts in India in a month, reveals transparency report

WhatsApp banned over 2 million accounts of Indian users between May 15 and June 15, as per the Facebook-owned company's first monthly transparency report. This compares to a global monthly average of about 8 million accounts banned/disabled per month, the company said.

The company has said that over 2 million Indian accounts were banned by WhatsApp in the period 15 May – 15 June 2021, in the interest of "preventing online abuse and keeping users safe on our platform".

"More than 95 percent of such bans are due to the unauthorised use of automated or bulk messaging ( or spam)," WhatsApp said.

WhatsApp also received 345 grievances from users sent to the company's grievance officer, the report said, of which about 200 were about a 'ban appeal'.

"Majority of users who reach out to us are either aiming to have their account restored following an action to ban them or reaching out for product or account support," the company said.

"These numbers have increased significantly since 2019 because our systems have increased in sophistication, so we are catching more accounts even as we believe there are more attempts to send bulk or automated messages. We ban the vast majority of these accounts proactively, without relying on any user reports," WhatsApp said.

The IT rules, which came into effect for social media intermediaries with over 50 lakh users on May 26 this year, require the intermediaries to “publish periodic compliance report every month mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon.

Facebook released its first transparency report earlier this month, in which the company said it took action on 2.5 million posts for violent and graphic content, on 1.8 million posts for nudity, sexual activity, and 3 lakh posts for hate speech, between May15-June15 in India. Facebook also took action on 1 lakh posts for terrorist propaganda, 75,000 posts for organised hate, the report shows.

On Instagram, Facebook took action on nearly 5 lakh posts for adult nudity and sexual activity, and nearly 7 lakh posts for violent and graphic content during the period.