"Sushant Singh Rajput", "Sputnik vaccine" and “Pakistan vs England” were among the most searched terms from India on Google last month, revealed the search engine firm on Tuesday.

The most searched terms, as in most cases, corresponded with the news highlights in August. Sushant Singh Rajput has been among the trends since the death of the young actor and the unfolding of the theories and investigation that followed.

Sputnik V, Russia’s first COVID vaccine, which was registered by the country on August 11, was a hot topic even as several countries continued their efforts to develop a vaccine against the virus.

Evidently, “Vaccine” remained the most searched topic alongside “coronavirus” in India.

As per the Google trends, searches for “Sputnik” and “Sputnik vaccine” rose by 3,300 percent and 2,750 percent, respectively. The search for late Pranab Mukherjee saw a jump of over 4,000 percent. “Pakistan vs England” was the top trend in India with a spike of over 5,000 percent in August while the search for Pakistani cricket team also made its way to top trends with the interest spiking more than 3,400 percent.

The tech giant also revealed that as far as Independence Day is concerned, the search interest soared on to a new record high. The overall search interest increased to over 3,750 percent.