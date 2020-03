The Indian information technology (IT) companies have adopted various measures to combat COVID-19 crisis after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Cognizant

In light of the COVID-19 situation, Cognizant announced an additional payment of 25 percent of the base pay for April for employees up to Associate level in India and the Philippines. This applies to more than two-thirds of the India workforce. Cognizant will review the approach monthly.

Cognizant has enabled work from home for the majority of its offshore teams to ensure employee health and safety, and to maintain continuity of service for our clients, while safeguarding their data and protecting access to their systems.

The WFH measures include provisioning new laptops and encrypting desktops and moving them to associate homes, enabling the use of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), providing additional bandwidth connectivity and air cards—all with the appropriate client permissions and security protocols

HCL Technologies

While the impact on this quarter’s numbers is yet to be quantified, we don’t expect it to be significant.

Exposure to the more impacted verticals are not significant.

Booking during this quarter has largely been on track as significant part of closures happened in January.

Business model is a healthy mix of recurring product revenues, managed services and discretionary spend led professional services.

From a vertical perspective, our exposure to verticals like oil & gas, travel & hospitality, high-end retail is in single digits.

We recognise our investments in risk management systems and processes over the last several years are helping us to minimize the short-term impact and to be adequately prepared for the medium term, if it gets worse.

Confident our business model will help us to emerge stronger in the longer term as it has been built for resilience during tough times.

76 percent of our India-based employees and 92 percent of our employees in other geographies are enabled to work from home.

In certain geographies, a limited set of our employees are working from our offices, wherever it is permissible by the government and local authorities.

Not witnessed any outages or major disruption in operations with this newer format of work from home delivery.

Been monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak since late January.

Invoked Business Continuity Plan & Risk Management Framework quite early to minimize the impact on employees and clients.

Have had a well-defined and structured pandemic policy in place which is resilient, pragmatic and accords paramount importance to employee safety & health and client commitments.

Actively engaged with our clients and have executed the client-specific and HCL internal operations-centric Business Continuity Plan.

Plan ensures continuity in delivering to our client and employee commitments.

Given the extended nature of this situation, we have looked at ensuring that we put in medium-term sustainable measures in place to ensure continuity of all our operations and client deliverables

85 percent of employees working from home

Short term impacts notwithstanding, in the long run, technology providers like TCS will be more relevant than ever to organizations globally.

Early on we took proactive measures like travel restrictions, cancellation of events & large internal meetings, safe working environments and processes, which helped minimize the impact.

Continue to support mission critical technology backbone for leading global organizations.

Launched a program to ensure business continuity using Secure Borderless Work Spaces infrastructure which allows TCS associates working from home, both onshore and offshore, ensure business continuity with support from minimal associates working from offices.

TCS has been a pioneer in location independent work practices having started offshoring 50 years ago.

We proactively deployed collaboration platforms, cloud enabled infrastructure and robust security practices which stands us in good stead as we deal with this unprecedented situation.

Worked with the government to allow the IT industry exemption from the lock down orders in order to support critical service delivery across India.

Almost all federal, state and local authorities have been supportive and issued enabling notifications to exempt services to certain critical establishment/services.

During the COVID-19 crisis, we are leveraging the TCS R&D infrastructure to run multiple threads looking for opportunities to support the governments, both India and abroad.

Some examples are COVID-19 patient tracker, creating a quick and light platform for clinical trials systems to rapidly collate effectiveness data in collaboration with pharma and medical institutions, drug molecule discovery using our patented technology and frameworks, exploring promising ideas for affordable and effective ventilators, kits, etc.

Helping rapid roll out of COVID-19 tracking systems, supporting fragile supply chain systems across industries, ensuring critical payroll processes so that workers get paid in time, helping build and power platforms and processes feverishly for discovery of vaccines, helping universities continue their classes online, and ensuring homes have the network connectivity without which remote working wouldn’t be possible in time of today’s crisis

Infosys

We have specific business continuity plans in place.

Taking steps to ensure that we maintain operational readiness.

Continue to be guided by advisories from local governments in the 46 countries we operate in.

Our team is monitoring the evolving situation 24x7, and I am briefed daily of the developments and responses.

As we deal with the situation, we are extending support to our communities.

To this end, Infosys Foundation in the US will open up their learning platform for teachers, so they can continue to school their students from home.

In India, Infosys Foundation has offered to partner with the government to help set up a medical facility to address the healthcare needs of citizens affected by coronavirus